Springbok Capital Management Has Lifted Stamps Com (Call) (STMP) Holding By $704,700; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Holding By $14.49 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (Call) (STMP) stake by 669.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 8,700 shares as Stamps Com Inc (Call) (STMP)’s stock declined 43.62%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 10,000 shares with $814,000 value, up from 1,300 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc (Call) now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.19% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 360,954 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 96.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 174,588 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,477 shares with $544,000 value, down from 181,065 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 563,747 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 7.69% above currents $80.63 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $90 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Things Fortinet Management Wants Investors to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) stake by 73,174 shares to 173,104 valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) stake by 69,784 shares and now owns 157,513 shares. Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was raised too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity. Habiger David C also bought $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stamps.com: Now Very Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Stamps.com (STMP) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Stamps.com’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 20,112 shares to 29,141 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 200 shares. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stampscom has $130 highest and $3500 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 1.00% above currents $63.86 stock price. Stampscom had 13 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Sell”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Monday, March 11. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Thursday, May 9. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $4800 target.