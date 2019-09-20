Springbok Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $669,816 as Market Valuation Rose; Fj Capital Management Holds Stake in Midsouth Bancorp (MSL)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 73,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 46,869 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 2,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.59. About 231,638 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Danger: Three 9%-18% REIT Dividends Wont Last Long – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 REITs to Double Your Income in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Looks Bleak – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dream Global REIT to be bought by Blackstone funds in $4.7 bln deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,120 are owned by Amalgamated Bank. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 950 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 500 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.05% or 5,259 shares. Real Estate Svcs Ltd Com has 8,600 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc invested in 11,198 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 839 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 3,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Raymond James And Associates reported 106,430 shares. Cibc Asset reported 7,135 shares stake. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.68% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 13,905 shares to 16,460 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLE) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 25,387 shares to 755,000 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 100,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Elects D. Michael â€œMikeâ€ Kramer as Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Issues Statement on Schedule 13D Filing by Jacobs Asset Management – Business Wire” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold MSL shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.21 million shares or 9.10% less from 11.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 10,167 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Moreover, Basswood Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.21% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 1.64 million shares. 208,323 were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn owns 25,894 shares. Gabelli And Co Advisers reported 44,094 shares. Natixis accumulated 412,824 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.59 million shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 1 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,478 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings.