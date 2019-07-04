Springbok Capital Management Has Boosted Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Position; Route One Investment Company LP Has Decreased Commscope Holding (COMM) Holding as Stock Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 126.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (COMM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp analyzed 461,896 shares as the company's stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.25 million, down from 9.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 4.07 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.83 million for 7.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.04 million shares to 10.84M shares, valued at $74.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,818 shares to 1,882 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.