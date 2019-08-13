Springbok Capital Management Decreased Stake in Timken Co (TKR) by $487,319; Chartist Has Cut Pultegroup (PHM) Position as Shares Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 11,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 13,135 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 24,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 513,354 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47 million, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 1.75M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares to 3,918 shares, valued at $493.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are PulteGroup, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PHM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Play the Housing Market Cycle With PHM Stock and Z Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.40 million for 8.96 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 37,975 shares. Highland Cap Management Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 152,600 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 7,681 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Burt Wealth holds 1,000 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 356,520 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust And reported 0% stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 15,254 shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Invesco invested in 2.66 million shares. Andra Ap reported 0.25% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Sg Americas Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Kwmg Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 34,195 shares.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Timken Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Timken Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Timken (NYSE:TKR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 677,818 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 15,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0% or 39,013 shares. Pnc Financial Gru has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 56,228 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 4 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 14,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). 6,534 were accumulated by Moneta Gp Advsr Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Charter Trust has 0.19% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Da Davidson & Commerce has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Fund accumulated 41,600 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo owns 0.2% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 644,679 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 36,262 shares.