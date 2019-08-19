Springbok Capital Management Decreased Stake in Symantec (Call) (SYMC) by $3.26 Million as Share Price Declined; Bahl & Gaynor Holding In Brunswick (BC) Was Has Increased

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 10,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 104,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 94,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 835,419 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 141,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 8.92M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 340,424 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 43,172 shares. Gideon Capital Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 14,897 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 462 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,832 shares. 57,146 are owned by Comerica Bank. Profund Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.16% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 282,000 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 7,400 shares stake. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 141,673 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 879,140 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Names Loube Vice President – Tax NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brunswick (BC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 16 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,797 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologie (NYSE:AIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 173,514 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 145,412 shares. California-based Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 122,950 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 123,626 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 15,521 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nwq Management Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,783 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 73,536 shares. Taconic LP holds 250,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 9,716 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 465,749 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 98,600 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 25,245 shares.