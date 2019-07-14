Springbok Capital Management Decreased Its Williams Sonoma (Call) (WSM) Position by $1.15 Million; Share Price Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Visa (V) Trimmed by $2.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 18,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.78 million, down from 349,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) (WSM) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 55,678 are held by Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca. Ycg Ltd Com reported 0.72% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 38,809 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 76,079 shares. Wade G W And holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,922 shares. M reported 19,211 shares stake. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 5,337 shares. Bath Savings reported 8,928 shares. Bainco Investors holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,279 shares. 8,809 were reported by Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 60,751 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 2,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jennison Associate Lc holds 2.69% or 17.33M shares in its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 373,173 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $275.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 103,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.01% or 58,023 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 5,345 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Daiwa Secs Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,875 shares. Hs Mgmt Prtn Lc reported 2.77 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 429,295 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors owns 4,796 shares. 59,999 were reported by Leuthold Gp Lc. Capital Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 8,014 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 14,408 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management L P, New York-based fund reported 11,475 shares. Btim has 518,577 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Capital Rech Glob Invsts has 0.15% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.