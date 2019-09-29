Springbok Capital Management Decreased Dollar Gen (DG) Holding by $6.44 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Trimmed Holding

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 49,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 129 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd has 0.34% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 3,093 shares. Hartford Investment holds 43,383 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 1,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Interactive Financial Advisors holds 98 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Haverford Services Inc invested in 1,500 shares. First Fin In reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Schulhoff And Com reported 3,665 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership holds 182,129 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Sandler Cap Mgmt owns 1,500 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 225,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 42,881 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.87% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,667 shares to 40,450 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 102,146 shares to 160,997 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 27,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 122 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,010 shares. Pittenger And Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,495 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 40,807 shares. Citigroup holds 0.06% or 516,724 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 176,718 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Manhattan Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fort Lp has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,201 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 346 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 0% stake. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hilton Cap Management Llc owns 150 shares. 8,500 were reported by Cookson Peirce.