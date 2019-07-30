Springbok Capital Management Decreased Comcast (Call) (CMCSA) Position by $975,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Decreased World Fuel Services (INT) Stake by $324,800; Shares Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (Call) (CMCSA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 8.62M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say –

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,038 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 169,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 448,491 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors reported 1.86% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.61% stake. Letko Brosseau has 3.06 million shares. Meritage Port reported 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3.56 million shares. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0.38% or 1.83 million shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd reported 8,558 shares. Moreover, Trust Department Mb Finance State Bank N A has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bangor National Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 603,604 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 582,819 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Founders Lc reported 12,545 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 1.22 million shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.50 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79,900 shares to 90,900 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.12M for 14.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,365 shares to 55,207 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).