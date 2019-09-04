Springbok Capital Management Decreased By $975,000 Its Comcast (Call) (CMCSA) Stake; Last Week Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Analysts

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp (Call) (CMCSA) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Comcast Corp (Call) (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.00M value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Comcast Corp (Call) now has $206.32B valuation. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 15.68M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Among 7 analysts covering Ollie`s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ollie`s Bargain Outlet Holdings has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is 28.51% above currents $57.03 stock price. Ollie`s Bargain Outlet Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of OLLI in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OLLI in report on Friday, August 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) rating on Thursday, August 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6500 target. Bank of America maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. See Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) latest ratings:

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 27.3 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 7.69% above currents $45.4 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.