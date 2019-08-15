Springbok Capital Management Decreased By $4.19 Million Its Texas Instrs (Call) (TXN) Stake; Duane Reade Has 1.63 Sentiment

Duane Reade Inc (DRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold stock positions in Duane Reade Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.64 million shares, down from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Duane Reade Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (TXN) stake by 60.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 39,500 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 26,300 shares with $2.79 million value, down from 65,800 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc (Call) now has $112.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) stake by 49,200 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Whiting Pete Corp stake by 18,500 shares and now owns 22,500 shares. Altice Usa Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boltwood, California-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.42% or 41,031 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,634 shares. 950 were accumulated by Fincl Pro Inc. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 150,028 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt owns 2,204 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 155,420 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Acropolis Invest Lc owns 5,595 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 4.72 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap has 0.45% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2,083 were reported by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Holderness Invs accumulated 9,168 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -4.50% below currents $120.07 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo.

The stock increased 5.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 348,101 shares traded or 182.86% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q

Ruffer Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited for 3.71 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 110,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Financial Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,843 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Co has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,326 shares.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $304.09 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 380 P/E ratio.