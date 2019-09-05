Springbok Capital Management Cut Its Wayfair (W) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lifted by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $360.13. About 2.81M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 81.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 2,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 640 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 3,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $119.63. About 1.36M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares to 94,440 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,083 shares to 38,307 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Opportnys (JPC) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings.