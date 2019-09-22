Springbok Capital Management Cut Its Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Stake; JTEKT CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (JTEKF) Shorts Lowered By 35.97%

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) stake by 51.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 16,500 shares as Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO)’s stock declined 19.89%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 15,347 shares with $627,000 value, down from 31,847 last quarter. Taubman Ctrs Inc now has $2.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 343,674 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS; 27/04/2018 – Green Shoots for Retail at Taubman; 27/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TAUBMAN BOARD TO CALL THE VOTE; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.48 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold TCO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taubman Centers has $64 highest and $4100 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 24.94% above currents $42.02 stock price. Taubman Centers had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TCO in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, June 20.