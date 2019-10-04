Springbok Capital Management Cut Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stake by $313,200 as Stock Price Declined; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Has Lifted Position by $1.87 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 45,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 5.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 13,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 54,565 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, up from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 604,336 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 23,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 9,485 shares to 34,232 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Ill Inc (Call) (NYSE:OI).

