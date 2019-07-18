Springbok Capital Management Boosted Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Position; Shorts at Homology Medicines (FIXX) Lowered By 4.19%

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) stake by 308.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 15,100 shares as Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 20,000 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 4,900 last quarter. Nvidia Corp (Put) now has $105.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 9.09M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) had a decrease of 4.19% in short interest. FIXX’s SI was 2.19M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.19% from 2.28M shares previously. With 78,100 avg volume, 28 days are for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s short sellers to cover FIXX’s short positions. The SI to Homology Medicines Inc’s float is 21.2%. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 137,003 shares traded. Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has risen 15.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FIXX News: 18/05/2018 – Homology Medicines Presents Data from PKU Gene Therapy Program Demonstrating Long-Term Durability of Treatment in IND-Enabling; 18/05/2018 – Homology Medicines Presents Data from PKU Gene Therapy Program Demonstrating Long-Term Durability of Treatment in IND-Enabling Studies; 11/04/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines 1Q Loss/Shr $4.21; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIXX)

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Susquehanna. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Tuesday, January 29 to “Underperform”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Cascend. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, March 14. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 160,450 shares. Nelson Roberts Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). American Ins Tx stated it has 40,450 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,036 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.43M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 629 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.77% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.57% or 72,772 shares. Choate Advisors owns 3,867 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Llc holds 91,524 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 1,894 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,756 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1.04% or 11,495 shares in its portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 17,332 shares to 18,368 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stars Group Inc stake by 21,946 shares and now owns 23,100 shares. Nutanix Inc was reduced too.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $925.39 million. The Company’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows firm to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy.