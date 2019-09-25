Springbok Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) by $1.71 Million as Shares Declined; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Value Rose, Fred Alger Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.46 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 234.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 14,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 24,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 41,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 568,910 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of NBIX June 21st Options Trading – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neurocrine Keeps Rolling (Q3 Update) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, LGND, IMMU, NBIX – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBIX) 3.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 583,400 shares to 590,772 shares, valued at $122.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.36 million for 36.03 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 19,992 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 3,012 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 17,950 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1.12M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 36,186 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd has 0.09% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 58,919 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 0% or 9,312 shares. 31,403 are held by Bamco New York. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 70 shares. De Burlo Grp stated it has 12,350 shares. 94,304 are held by Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 80,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.09% or 9,700 shares.