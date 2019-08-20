Springbok Capital Management Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $1.05 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Broderick Brian C Trimmed Its Position by $301,035

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $278.51. About 1.15 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 121.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 26,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 49,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 4.07M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22 million worth of stock or 15,900 shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 17,285 shares to 25,684 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 36,163 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Ssi Invest Management holds 0.06% or 2,837 shares in its portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank invested in 2,227 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co invested in 62,002 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 105,841 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 85,155 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Telemus Capital reported 45,113 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 28,954 shares stake. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 3.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 660,309 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Sarasin And Prns Llp reported 1.05M shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30,200 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp by 35,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,988 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) (NYSE:WSM).