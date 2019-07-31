Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.01 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Vericel Corporation has an average price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 21.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.3% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.