Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.47 N/A -3.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.