Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

This is a contrast between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.17 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 333.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.