Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.24 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 327.81%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus price target and a 861.83% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.