Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 307,172,681.58% -46.7% -36.9% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 338,242,181.40% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 411.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16. Competitively the consensus price target of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 390.20% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 52.1%. Insiders owned 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.