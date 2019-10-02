Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 308,691,468.89% -46.7% -36.9% KemPharm Inc. 2,465,988,338.86% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 345.68% at a $16 consensus price target. On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 61.56% and its consensus price target is $1.05. Based on the data shown earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 33.5%. About 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.