Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 319.95% upside potential and an average price target of $16. Competitively the consensus price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 92.31% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 78.8% respectively. 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.