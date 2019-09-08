Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Since Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 310.26% and an $16 consensus price target. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 92.71% and its consensus price target is $18.5. The data provided earlier shows that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.