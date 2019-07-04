Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is $7.75, which is potential -100.00% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.