Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

We will be comparing the differences between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 17.27 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 280.05% for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $16. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 198.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 35.9%. Insiders held 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.