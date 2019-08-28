Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 309.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.