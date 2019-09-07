Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

This is a contrast between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 310.26% upside potential and an average price target of $16. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 156.06%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.