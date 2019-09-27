Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,435,192.46% -46.7% -36.9% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,360,454.12% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$16 is Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 407.94%. Competitively the consensus target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 127.96% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.