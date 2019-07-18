Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Reaches $5.30 After 4.00% Up Move; GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (GBTC) Shorts Lowered By 7.79%

The stock of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 129,035 shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 49.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to BoardThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $87.16M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $5.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SBPH worth $3.49M more.

GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (OTCMKTS:GBTC) had a decrease of 7.79% in short interest. GBTC’s SI was 11.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.79% from 12.05M shares previously. With 3.44 million avg volume, 3 days are for GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (OTCMKTS:GBTC)’s short sellers to cover GBTC’s short positions. The stock increased 5.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 6.70M shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 93.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spring Bank Announces Research Agreement with The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to Evaluate HBV Antisense Oligonucleotide Compounds – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Announces Election of Pamela Klein, MD, to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Spring Bank Submits IND Application for SB 11285, an IV-Administered STING Agonist, for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BCYC,SBPH,TLSA,PRVB – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.