Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Reaches $3.44 1 Year Low; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Minerals Technologies Com (MTX) Holding By $12.08 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Minerals Technologies Inc Com (MTX) stake by 17.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 228,014 shares as Minerals Technologies Inc Com (MTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $57.66M value, down from 1.31M last quarter. Minerals Technologies Inc Com now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 25,523 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION

The stock of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.23 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.44 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $56.62M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $3.23 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.40M less. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 4,810 shares traded. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 62.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH)

More notable recent Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spring Bank Announces $20 Million Strategic Debt Financing Agreement with Pontifax Medison Finance – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBPH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SBPH) Share Price Down By 50%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Promising Results from Study Highlighting Immune-Activation with Inarigivir 400mg – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $56.62 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

Analysts await Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.60 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 20.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.27 per share. MTX’s profit will be $35.41M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Initiates ENVIROFIL® PCC Production NYSE:MTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

