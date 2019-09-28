Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Reaches $3.13 52-Week Low; WATERLOO INVESTMENT (WLOOF) SI Decreased By 7.69%

The stock of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.94 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.13 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $51.52 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $2.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.09M less. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 8,299 shares traded. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 62.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board

More notable recent Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spring Bank Announces $20 Million Strategic Debt Financing Agreement with Pontifax Medison Finance – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBPH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SBPH) Share Price Down By 50%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.60 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.29% negative EPS growth.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $51.52 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.