Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) EPS Estimated At $-0.56; Restaurant Brands International Inchares (QSR) Shorts Decreased By 10.05%

Analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 93.10% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 122,485 shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 49.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™

Restaurant Brands International Inchares (NYSE:QSR) had a decrease of 10.05% in short interest. QSR’s SI was 10.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.05% from 11.39M shares previously. With 2.02 million avg volume, 5 days are for Restaurant Brands International Inchares (NYSE:QSR)’s short sellers to cover QSR’s short positions. The SI to Restaurant Brands International Inchares’s float is 4.81%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.62. About 340,177 shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands: Tim Horton’s Needs to Heat Up — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR $0.59; 24/04/2018 – Burger King Boosts Restaurant Brands’ Earnings With Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – IN PLK SEGMENT, COMPARABLE SALES OF 3.2% IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF NZ18.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.66

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (NYSE:QSR) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Restaurant Brands International: Burger King Needs a Better Taco – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Buy This Dividend Stock to Beat a Canadian Recession – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Among 8 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QSR in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $75 target.