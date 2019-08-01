Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) EPS Estimated At $-0.56; J&J Snack Foods Has 1.7 Sentiment

Analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 93.10% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 61,673 shares traded. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 62.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 92 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 54 trimmed and sold holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 13.26 million shares, down from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding J&J Snack Foods Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 45 Increased: 71 New Position: 21.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $77.94 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It has a 38.08 P/E ratio. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 6.09% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. for 39,949 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 241,540 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.67% invested in the company for 152,271 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Miles Capital Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 6,137 shares.