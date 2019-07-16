Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparing side by side

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 80.81% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, XBiotech Inc. has 37.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.