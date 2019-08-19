Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparing side by side

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 100 66.58 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Spark Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 0 2.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 301.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $97.23, while its potential downside is -3.32%. Based on the results given earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.