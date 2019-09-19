Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Contrasting side by side

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 333.60%. On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -63.61% and its consensus price target is $10. The data provided earlier shows that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.