Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 83.50 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 average price target and a 378.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.