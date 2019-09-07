Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.89 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 310.26% at a $16 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 45.07% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.