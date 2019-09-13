Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.75 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 300.00% at a $16 average price target. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 68.86%. Based on the results given earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 97.45% respectively. 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.