Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.52 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 332.43%. Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $205.5, with potential upside of 54.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has weaker performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.