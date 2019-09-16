Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 6.06 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 318.30%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 66.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.