Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparing side by side

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 358.45% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 154.24% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. About 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.