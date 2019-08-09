Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 281.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 48.5% respectively. About 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.