Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Flexshares Stoxx Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shorts Increased By 0.68%

Analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 93.10% from last quarter's $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 19.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 124,753 shares traded or 34.43% up from the average. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 49.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500.

Flexshares Stoxx Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NYSEARCA:NFRA) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. NFRA's SI was 163,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 162,300 shares previously. With 30,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Flexshares Stoxx Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NYSEARCA:NFRA)'s short sellers to cover NFRA's short positions. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 30,478 shares traded. FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) has risen 5.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.53% the S&P500.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $78.76 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.