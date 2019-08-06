Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) EPS Estimated At $-0.44; 0 Analysts Covering Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)

Analysts expect Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 34.33% from last quarter’s $-0.67 EPS. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Sprague Resources LP’s analysts see -131.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 70,320 shares traded or 99.63% up from the average. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available

Among 2 analysts covering Halfords Group PLC (LON:HFD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halfords Group PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 245’s average target is 37.49% above currents GBX 178.2 stock price. Halfords Group PLC had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, May 13 by Peel Hunt. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Berenberg maintained the shares of HFD in report on Tuesday, May 28 with “Hold” rating. See Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) latest ratings:

28/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprague Resources declares $0.6675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $413.98 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Sprague Resources LP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 45,544 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 12,474 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 44,013 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 64,000 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh has 0% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 15,494 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 39,832 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,793 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 3,000 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Wells Fargo Mn reported 6,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Cohen Steers holds 0.01% or 174,332 shares in its portfolio.