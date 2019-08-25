Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) and World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Comparing side by side

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) and World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprague Resources LP 18 0.10 N/A 1.35 13.86 World Fuel Services Corporation 32 0.06 N/A 1.98 19.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sprague Resources LP and World Fuel Services Corporation. World Fuel Services Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Sprague Resources LP. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sprague Resources LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of World Fuel Services Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sprague Resources LP and World Fuel Services Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprague Resources LP 0.00% 21.4% 2.8% World Fuel Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.47 beta indicates that Sprague Resources LP is 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. World Fuel Services Corporation’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sprague Resources LP are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, World Fuel Services Corporation has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sprague Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than World Fuel Services Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sprague Resources LP and World Fuel Services Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprague Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00 World Fuel Services Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, World Fuel Services Corporation’s potential upside is 12.21% and its consensus price target is $43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.4% of Sprague Resources LP shares and 94% of World Fuel Services Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 59.78% of Sprague Resources LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of World Fuel Services Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprague Resources LP 4.13% 1.8% -4.8% 3.38% -26.32% 28.64% World Fuel Services Corporation 7.43% 7.61% 28.63% 55.54% 42.27% 82.34%

For the past year Sprague Resources LP has weaker performance than World Fuel Services Corporation

Summary

World Fuel Services Corporation beats Sprague Resources LP on 8 of the 11 factors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers. This segmentÂ’s wholesale customers consist of approximately 1,100 home heating oil retailers, and diesel fuel and gasoline resellers; and commercial customers include federal and state agencies, municipalities, regional transit authorities, large industrial companies, real estate management companies, hospitals, educational institutions, and asphalt paving companies. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells, and distributes natural gas to approximately 15,000 commercial and industrial customer locations across 13 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Materials Handling segment offloads, stores, and prepares for delivery of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, residual fuel, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp, and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment engages in the marketing and distribution of coal; commercial trucking; and heating equipment service activities. The company owns and/or operates a network of 19 refined products and materials handling terminals located throughout the Northeast United States and Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of approximately 14.1 million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as approximately 2.0 million square feet of materials handling capacity. Sprague Resources LP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.