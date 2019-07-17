Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Contrasting side by side

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprague Resources LP 18 0.11 N/A 3.16 5.96 HollyFrontier Corporation 49 0.46 N/A 6.10 7.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sprague Resources LP and HollyFrontier Corporation. HollyFrontier Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sprague Resources LP. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Sprague Resources LP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HollyFrontier Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprague Resources LP 0.00% 15.2% 2.1% HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sprague Resources LP has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. HollyFrontier Corporation on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sprague Resources LP are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, HollyFrontier Corporation has 2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sprague Resources LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sprague Resources LP and HollyFrontier Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprague Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00 HollyFrontier Corporation 2 5 1 2.13

Competitively HollyFrontier Corporation has a consensus target price of $62.86, with potential upside of 32.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sprague Resources LP and HollyFrontier Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 89.2%. Insiders held 59.78% of Sprague Resources LP shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprague Resources LP 2.95% -3.29% 7.35% -2.74% -21.54% 29.95% HollyFrontier Corporation -0.02% -9.86% -22.18% -32.44% -36.69% -14.5%

For the past year Sprague Resources LP had bullish trend while HollyFrontier Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors HollyFrontier Corporation beats Sprague Resources LP.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers. This segmentÂ’s wholesale customers consist of approximately 1,100 home heating oil retailers, and diesel fuel and gasoline resellers; and commercial customers include federal and state agencies, municipalities, regional transit authorities, large industrial companies, real estate management companies, hospitals, educational institutions, and asphalt paving companies. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells, and distributes natural gas to approximately 15,000 commercial and industrial customer locations across 13 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Materials Handling segment offloads, stores, and prepares for delivery of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, residual fuel, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp, and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment engages in the marketing and distribution of coal; commercial trucking; and heating equipment service activities. The company owns and/or operates a network of 19 refined products and materials handling terminals located throughout the Northeast United States and Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of approximately 14.1 million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as approximately 2.0 million square feet of materials handling capacity. Sprague Resources LP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.