Sprague Resources LP Lp (SRLP) Stock Price Declined While Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Savant Capital Boosted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $18.41 Million; Stock Rose

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 488.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 160,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 192,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25 million, up from 32,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.00 million shares traded or 16.70% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp Lp (SRLP) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 82,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 20,597 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SRLP shares while 8 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.54 million shares or 6.71% less from 3.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Barclays Public Limited Company has 82 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 45,544 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 38,516 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 10,800 shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 82,300 shares. Next Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Optimum Advisors has 0.02% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 4,000 shares. Invesco holds 0.01% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.08 million shares. Spirit Of America Corporation has 192,437 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP has 17,500 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,494 shares.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,569 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Reit (NYSE:MPW) by 35,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,550 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset owns 31 shares. New York-based Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 1.39% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cap owns 2.04 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,821 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Opus Invest owns 48,400 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc accumulated 3,600 shares. 525,351 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 56,598 shares. Hilton Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 941 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 7,517 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Jefferies Gru reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).