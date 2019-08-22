Sprague Res LP (SRLP) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $2.00 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Sprague Res Lp (SRLP) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 475,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 493,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sprague Res Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 20,819 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 536,699 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the First Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Resignation of Director Robert B. Evans – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprague Resources: Distribution Coverage Deteriorates Further – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprague Resources LP Announces the closing of Carbo’s Refined Products Terminals on Long Island – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27 million shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold SRLP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 12,745 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 35,516 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has invested 0.53% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Citigroup Inc holds 650 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 6,408 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 300 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 127,949 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 1,241 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 12,474 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 15,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 44,013 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 13,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 4.01 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 124,114 shares. 251 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Victory Cap invested in 0.08% or 700,870 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 205,621 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 34,578 shares. Moreover, Sheffield Asset Mgmt Lc has 7.22% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,114 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Com stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 29,514 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 22 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 15,446 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 7,353 shares.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rakutenâ€™s Crypto Exchange Has Launched for Trading in 3 Cryptos – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: ExxonMobil (XOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).